The president of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales, speaks during a press conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on 3 June 2018, where he reported that the Fuego volcano has left at least seven people dead, about twenty injured and 1.7 million affected. EPA-EFE/EDWIN BERCIAN

A handout photo made available by the Defense Minister of Guatemala shows emergency personnel rescuing a person after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala, 03 June 2018. At least seven people have died and about twenty were injured after an eruption at the Fuego volcano, an official source said. EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF DEFENSE GUATEMALA HANDOUT ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT --BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE-- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Travelers wait for information at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 03 June 2018, after its closing due to ash from the Fuego volcano eruption, that left at least seven dead and around 20 wounded. EPA-EFE/EDWIN BERCIAN

Emergency personnel operate at an improvised morgue of the Volunteer Firefighters in Alotenango, Guatemala, 03 June 2018, where the bodies of the seven victims of the Fuego volcano eruption are being held. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A fireman gets evacuated from the Porvenir village after an eruption at the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Sacatepequez, Guatemala, 03 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

At least seven people have died, 20 were injured and 1.7 million have been affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano, the most violent in recent years, Guatemalan authorities said Sunday.

Four people, including an officer of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), died in a house while trying to evacuate, while the other three died of severe burns in the Las Lajas ravine.