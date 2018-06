Guatemala's Fuego volcano has produced seven explosions per hour and small pyroclastic flows on Friday, after an eruption on June 3 left more than 100 people dead and affected 1.7 million people.

Guatemala's National Institute for Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said that the volcano, located some 50 km (30 mi) west of the capital, has been producing between five and seven moderate explosions per hour and has belched out ash clouds rising 4,700 meters (15,520 ft) into the air.