Photograph showing the aftermath of a lahar that flowed from the Fuego volcano in La Reunion, Guatemala, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Santiago Billy

Guatemala's Fuego volcano - which has resulted in a death toll of 114 since its June 3 eruption - remains active and on Wednesday produced another lahar, as rescue authorities resumed the search for bodies.

The lahar - some 25 meters (82 feet) wide and two meters (six ft) high, consisting of liquified mud, volcanic ash and other debris - flowed toward the Ceniza ravine, causing the ground to vibrate.