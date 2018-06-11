A man tries to cross the Pantaleon River days after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, Guatemala, 10 June 2018. The powerful June 3 eruption of the volcano and the volcanic activity since then has affected some 1.7 million people. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

People light candles during a memorial ceremony for the victims of the Fuego volcano eruption in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 09 June 2018. Thousands of Guatemalans on 09 June demanded the resignation of President Jimmy Morales for his alleged lack of response to the eruption 03 June. EFE-EPA/EDWIN BERCIAN

The violent eruption of the Volcan del Fuego volcano last weekend, the death toll for which currently stands at 110, is keeping Guatemala on the highest alert level since activity within the fire mountain is not subsiding, while rescue and recovery brigades have resumed scouring the area for more victims.

The volcano, located 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Guatemala City on the mutual border of Chimaltenango, Sacatepequez and Escuintla provinces, greeted the dawn on Sunday with an average of nine explosions per hour.