The violent eruption of the Volcan del Fuego volcano last weekend, the death toll for which currently stands at 110, is keeping Guatemala on the highest alert level since activity within the fire mountain is not subsiding, while rescue and recovery brigades have resumed scouring the area for more victims.
The volcano, located 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Guatemala City on the mutual border of Chimaltenango, Sacatepequez and Escuintla provinces, greeted the dawn on Sunday with an average of nine explosions per hour.