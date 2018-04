A woman smiles after voting in a school in the municipality of San Pedro Sacatepéquez, Guatemala, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A Guatemalan citizen has his finger marked with ink after voting during a referendum to decide how to resolve the territorial dispute with neighboring Belize, in Mixco, some 17 km from Guatemala City, Guatemala, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales touches the shield of the Guatemalan national team before voting in the Popular consultation, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

96 percent of voters in Guatemala on Sunday said yes to a referendum on how to resolve the territorial dispute with neighboring Belize.

7.5 million Guatemalan voters were called to decide whether or not to bring the dispute before the International Court of Justice with a view towards defining the frontier between the two nations.