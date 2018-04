Photo dated Jan. 23, 2013, showing former Guatemalan Gen. Jose Efrain Rios Montt, during a court session in Guatemala City. Rios Montt led a coup and governed Guatemala from 1982 to 1983, later being brought to trial for crimes against humanity, although that sentence was annulled. He died at his home on April 1, 2018, at age 91. EFE-EPA/Saul Martinez

Guatemalan coup-maker Gen. Jose Efrain Rios Montt, who was brought to trial for genocide, died Sunday, a source close to the family confirmed to EFE. He was 91.

Rios Montt, who was Guatemala's de facto leader from 1982 to 1983 after staging a coup d'etat, was brought to trial for the murders of 1,171 Ixil Indians in the northwestern province of Quiche.