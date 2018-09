The former Chief of Intelligence Jose Mauricio Rodriguez Sanchez leaves the court after giving his last statements, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

A court in Guatemala on Wednesday acquitted former military intelligence chief Jose Mauricio Rodriguez Sanchez of crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity over the massacre of members of the indigenous Ixil people.

In a divided 2-1 majority verdict, the court said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the retired general, who was Director of Military Intelligence between 1982-1983 under the government of former dictator Efrain Rios Montt.