Retired military Edilberto Letona Linares hugs a relative after being found not guilty, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Emma Guadalupe Molina, mother of Marco Antonio Molina Thiessen, cries after hearing the sentence against 4 soldiers for his son disappearance, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Retired military officer Hugo Ramiro Zaldana enters the room where the sentence was read against him, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Relatives embrace Emma Guadalupe Molina (C-back to camera), mother of Marco Antonio Molina Thiessen, after hearing the sentence against 4 soldiers for his son disappearance, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A Guatemalan court on Wednesday sentenced four retired army officials to 33 to 58 years in prison for the enforced disappearance of a 14-year-old boy and the repeated rape of his sister.

After a 12-hour postponement, Judge Pablo Xitumul read the verdict sentencing retired Gens. Manuel Benedicto Lucas Garcia, Hugo Ramiro Zaldaña and Manuel Antonio Callejas to 58 years in prison, while Col. Francisco Gordillo was sentenced to 33 years behind bars.