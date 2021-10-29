A woman attends the Oct. 28, 2021, celebration for St. Simon, or Maximon, a folk saint and Mayan deity that believers commemorate every Oct. 28 in San Andres Itzapa, Guatemala. EFE/ Esteban Biba

Mariachis sing and play at the Oct. 28, 2021, celebration for St. Simon, or Maximon, a folk saint and Mayan deity that believers commemorate every Oct. 28 in San Andres Itzapa, Guatemala. EFE/ Esteban Biba

A spiritual guide sprinkles alcohol at the Oct. 28, 2021, celebration for St. Simon, or Maximon, a folk saint and Mayan deity that believers commemorate every Oct. 28 in San Andres Itzapa, Guatemala. EFE/ Esteban Biba

Dozens of Guatemalans who believe in the folk saint and Mayan deity known as St. Simon or Maximon on Thursday danced to mariachi rhythms at the church or temple built in his honor in the indigenous town of San Andres Atzapa, 53 kilometers (33 miles) west of Guatemala City.

Every Oct. 28, the faithful - most of them Mayans - celebrate the day of the deity whose worship began at the time of the Spanish conquest of the Maya in the 16th century and whose designation as a saint is the result of religious syncretism.