Guatemalan police and army troops disperse the caravan of some 6,000 Honduran migrants who were blocking a highway in eastern Guatemala on Jan. 18, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

Guatemalan police and army troops disperse the caravan of some 6,000 Honduran migrants who were blocking a highway in eastern Guatemala on Jan. 18, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

Guatemalan police and army troops disperse the caravan of some 6,000 Honduran migrants who were blocking a highway in eastern Guatemala on Jan. 18, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

Guatemalan police and army troops disperse the caravan of some 6,000 Honduran migrants who were blocking a highway in eastern Guatemala on Jan. 18, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

Guatemalan security forces on Monday dispersed a migrant caravan made up of more than 6,000 Hondurans looking to head northwards to the United States.

EFE learned that some 500 National Civil Police officers and Guatemalan army soldiers ousted the Honduran migrants from along the eastern Guatemalan highway where they had remained stranded since the weekend after Guatemalan authorities refused to allow them to proceed.