File photo from July 28, 2004 of the former vice president of Guatemala Francisco Reyes in the city of Guatemala. EPA- EFE/Tomás Bravo/ARCHIVO

Juan Francisco Reyes, vice president of Guatemala during the 2000-2004 administration of Alfonso Portillo, died Thursday, one of his associates said. He was 80.

Gabriel Orellana, who was foreign minister in the Portillo government, said that Reyes died in his Guatemala City residence at 3.30 am, but did not provide any information on cause of death.