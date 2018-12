Members of the caravan of Central American migrants climb the border fence in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Nov 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

A 7-year-old Guatemalan girl died last week, about a day after she and her father were arrested for crossing the Mexican border illegally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday, according to a Dow Jones Newswires article made available to Efe.

She suffered from septic shock and dehydration, the agency said.