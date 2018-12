Family, neighbors and friends say goodbye in a San Antonio Secortéz farmhouse, northern Guatemala, to Jakelin Rosmery Caal Maquín, the 7-year-old minor who died in the custody of the United States Border Patrol. EFE/Edwin Bercián

Family members and supporters attend the burial of Jakelin Caal Maquin in the community of San Antonio Secortez, Guatemala, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDWIN BERCIAN

Family members and supporters carry the coffin of the minor Jakelin Caal Maquin upon their arrival at the church of the community of San Antonio Secortez, Guatemala, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA/EDWIN BERCIAN

The coffin of Jakelin Caal Maquín is carried to the cemetery of the community of San Antonio Secortéz, Guatemala. EFE/Edwin Bercián

Guatemalan girl who died in US custody laid to rest on Christmas Day

After a tour of the remote community of San Antonio Secortéz in northern Guatemala, first to her grandfather's house, then her mother's home and the church, Jakelin Caal Maquín's body entered a cemetery on Tuesday for her final goodbye.

In a silent Christmas Day farewell, dozens of people paid tribute to the seven-year-old as she lay inside her white coffin 17 days after she died in the custody of the United States Customs and Border Protection agency.