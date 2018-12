Domingo Caal, 61, the grandfather of Jakelin Caal, a seven-year-old girl who died on Dec. 08 near the Mexico/USA poses for a photograph in San Antonio Secortez, Raxruha municipality, Guatemala, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Claudia Marroquin, 27, the mother of Jakelin Caal, a seven-year-old girl who died on Dec. 08 near the Mexico/USA stands with her other three young children in San Antonio Secortez, Raxruha municipality, Guatemala, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

A relative of Jakelin Caal, a seven-year-old girl who died on Dec. 08 near the Mexico/USA borber, shows a photograph of the girl in San Antonio Secortez, Raxruha municipality, Guatemala, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

A shadow of sorrow hung over the hamlet of San Antonio Secortez as the Caal-Maquin family grieved the untimely death of their little girl Jakelin Caal-Maquin in the custody of the United States Border Patrol beginning of the month.

In the center of the tiny hamlet, home to around 80 people, a white plastic heart hung from a wooden pole nailed to the floor.