A total of 241 Guatemalan migrants returned to Guatemala City on Tuesday after being deported from the United States on two flights, displaying signs and complaining of mistreatment in the US shelters where they said there was not enough food, no attention to basic needs and little water.

The returning migrants emerged one by one, sometimes after lengthy delays, from a narrow corridor along the side of a guarded building after disembarking from the Guatemalan air force planes and were finally welcomed by their relatives, trying to dodge reporters and exchanging US dollars or Mexican pesos into Guatemalan currency.