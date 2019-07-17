Kevin (C), Guatemalan migrant recently deported from the United States, kisses his son Osaias, one year old, after staying out of the country for two months, after his arrival with a group of migrants also deported, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan migrants recently deported from the United States leave the headquarters of the Guatemalan Air Force after a review by the authorities to reconnect with friends and family, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A woman embraces a family member recently deported from the United States after his arrival with a group of Guatemalan migrants also deported, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A group of people wait for their relative who arrives deported from the United States together with a group of migrants, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, July 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A total of 241 Guatemalan migrants returned to Guatemala City on Tuesday after being deported from the United States on two flights, displaying signs and complaining of mistreatment in the US shelters where they said there was not enough food, no attention to basic needs and little water.

The returning migrants emerged one by one, sometimes after lengthy delays, from a narrow corridor along the side of a guarded building after disembarking from the Guatemalan air force planes and were finally welcomed by their relatives, trying to dodge reporters and exchanging US dollars or Mexican pesos into Guatemalan currency.