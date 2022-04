A group of demonstrators on 26 April 2022 block a road in Guatemala City, Guatemala, as part of a nationwide anti-government protest organized by the Codeca peasant farmers' organization. EFE/Esteban Biba

Members of a Guatemalan peasant farmers' organization blocked more than 17 roads nationwide for the second consecutive day as part of their latest anti-government protest.

"No more corruption. No more looting of our territories. No more privatization of goods and services," that group known as Codeca said on its media channels of the demonstrations.