Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales gestures as he speaks during the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Guatemala in Jerusalem, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONEN ZVULUN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Guatemala in Jerusalem, May 16, 2018. EPA/RONEN ZVULUN

Hilda Patricia Marroquin (3-R), the wife of Guatemalan President, cuts the ribbon as she stands with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales (C-R), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-L) his wife Sara (2-L), and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel Polanco (2-R), during the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Guatemala in Jerusalem, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONEN ZVULUN

The president of Guatemala on Wednesday followed in the footsteps of the United States by opening his country's embassy to Israel in Jerusalem at a ceremony attended by local dignitaries and members of the press.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the ceremony, accompanied by their wives, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.