Former first lady Sandra Torres speaks to reporters in Guatemala City on Monday, June 17, after finishing first in Guatemala's weekend presidential election. As no candidate won an outright majority, the contest will go to a runoff. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

The chairman of Guatemala's electoral tribunal, Julio Solorzano (L) holds a press conference in Guatemala City on Monday, June 17, to present preliminary results from the weekend presidential election EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Social democrat Sandra Torres and center-right hopeful Alejandro Giammattei were the top two vote-getters in the weekend presidential election and will face other in a runoff to determine who governs Guatemala for the next five years, according to preliminary results released Monday.

Based on results from 97 percent of polling stations, former first lady Torres captured 25.27 percent of the vote, followed by Giammattei - who once ran the prison system - with 13.93 percent, the TSE electoral tribunal said.