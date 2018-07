(FILE) President of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales, pays attention during the transfer of the pro tempore presidency of SICA from the Dominican Republic to Belize, at the end of the 51th Summit of Heads of State of the Central American Integration System (Sica), in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jun. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

(FILE) Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales speaks to the press upon arrival at the 51th Summit of Heads of State of the Central American Integration System (SICA), in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jun. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Guatemalan Attorney General, Maria Consuelo Porras, decided to launch an investigation into the Guatemalan president's alleged sexual abuse, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement Monday.

Porras took this decision after a private meeting with former Foreign Minister Edgar Gutierrez, who confirmed that he has information related to sexual harassment allegedly committed by Guatemalan president Jimmy Morales.