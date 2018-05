Guatemalan teachers stage a protest on the Plaza de la Constitucion in Guatemala City on May 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Edwin Bercian

Joviel Acevedo, the secretary of the Guatemalan STEG teachers union, speaks to striking teachers on the Plaza de la Constitucion in Guatemala City on May 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Edwin Bercian

Thousands of Guatemalan teachers on Tuesday gathered on the Plaza de la Constitucion to bring pressure to bear on the government of Jimmy Morales to comply with the existing collective bargaining pact regarding working conditions.

The educators set up plastic tents outside the National Palace of Culture, the Metropolitan Cathedral and near the Presidential Residence, EFE verified.