Fourth Universalist Society minister, Rev. Schuyler Vogel, washes the feet of Aura Hernandez, an undocumented Guatemalan immigrant who has taken refuge in the Manhattan church to avoid deportation, at a Holy Week ceremony on March 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Miguel Rajmil

Undocumented Guatemalan immigrant Aura Hernandez (c) with her children Daniel Camila, speak at a Holy Week ceremony at the Fourth Universalist Society, a nondenominational Church in Manhattan where she has taken refuge to avoid deportation, on March 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Miguel Rajmil

Religious leaders in New York on Thursday expressed solidarity with immigrants facing deportation at a Holy Week ceremony in which they washed the feet of several undocumented migrants, including a Guatemalan woman who took refuge in a church to avoid deportation.

Manhattan's nondenominational Fourth Universalist Society on Thursday was declared a "sanctuary" for migrants, joining other churches that have become refuges for undocumented residents facing deportation.