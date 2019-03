Myanmar soldier walks in ChainKharLi Rakhine ethnic village, an area close to fighting at Rathedaung township of northern Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

Nine police officers were killed and two others were wounded in an attack by the Arakan Army rebel group in western Myanmar, local officials said on Sunday.

The attack, which lasted around 20 minutes, occurred at around 11 pm on Saturday night in Yoetayoke village, located north of Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state, a local official who did not wish to be identified, told EFE.