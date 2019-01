Myanmar's Defense Minister Lieutenant general Sein Win (C) salutes during commemoration ceremony marking the 71st Myanmar Independence Day in Naypyitaw, Jan.4, 2019. EPA/HEIN HTET

Myanmar Vice President Myint Swe reads a letter from the Myanmar President Win Myint during commemoration ceremony marking the 71st Myanmar Independence Day in Naypyitaw, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

The Arakan Army guerrilla group on Friday claimed to have killed seven security personnel in Myanmar and captured another 14 in several attacks in the western part of the country.

Arakan Army spokesperson Khine Thu Kha said they have seized a total of 20 weapons in the incidents.