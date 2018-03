Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Mar. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON POOLE / AMPAS / HANDOUT THE IMAGE MAY NOT BE ALTERED AND IS FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ONY IN REPORTING ABOUT THE EVENT. ONE TIME USE ONLY. MANDATORY CREDIT. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

(L-R) Jeffrey A. Melvin, Paul D. Austerberry and Shane Vieau, winners of the 'Production Design' award for "The Shape of Water" pose in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Mar. 04, 2018.

Alexandre Desplat, winner of the Best Original Score Award for 'The Shape of Water', reacts towards a TV screen as he watches Guillermo del Toro win Best Director for the same film in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Mar. 04, 2018.

Guillermo del Toro (L), winner of the Best Director Award for 'The Shape of Water' and the Best Picture for 'The Shape of Water' poses with Producer J. Miles Dale (R) in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Mar. 04, 2018.

Guillermo del Toro, winner of the Best Director Award for 'The Shape of Water' and the Best Picture for 'The Shape of Water' poses in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Mar. 04, 2018.

Guillermo del Toro on Sunday grabbed a happy ending for himself and his fantasy film "The Shape of Water", which won four Academy Awards, including best picture and best director awards.

Del Toro is the third Mexican to win the best director trophy, after Alfonso Cuaron ("Gravity") and Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu ("Birdman" and "The Revenant").