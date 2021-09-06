The President of Guinea-Conakry Alpha Conde, detained on Sunday in a coup d’etat staged by the military, is being forced to step down after 11 years in office, which saw him fall from grace as a hardened democrat to an autocrat desperately clinging to power.
Conde insisted on retaining the presidential seat by calling for a referendum that allowed him to change the constitution and run for a third term, overcoming the constitutional limit of two terms that would have ended his tenure on December 21, 2020. EFE