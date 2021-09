A Guinean man takes a selfie in front of Guinean special forces during celebrations at the Palace of the People in Conakry, Guinea, 06 September 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Guinea's opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo has endorsed the military coup that overthrew the country’s president Alpha Conde this week.

Diallo, leader of the National Alliance for Change and Democracy (ANAD), said that he agreed with the principles announced by the coup plotters, who call themselves the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD), according to local media in the West African nation Tuesday.EFE