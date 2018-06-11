King Abdullah II of Jordan (2-R) and his son Crown Prince al-Hussein bin Abdullah II (L) meeting with (R) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz al-Saud, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (3-R), Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah (3-L) and the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (2-L) during a meeting in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROYAL HASHEMITE COURT/HANDOUT

King Abdullah II of Jordan (C) with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz al-Saud (R) during a meeting in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROYAL HASHEMITE COURT/HANDOUT

King Abdullah II of Jordan (2-R) and his son Crown Prince al-Hussein bin Abdullah II (R) meeting with the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (2-L) and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan (L) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROYAL HASHEMITE COURT/HANDOUT

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to offer Jordan $2.5 billion to help stabilize the country after daily protests against austerity measures and tax increases, Saudi official news agency SPA reported Monday.

The economic aid was approved in a meeting between the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah of Kuwait and Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Makhtoum of the United Arab Emirates.