Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to offer Jordan $2.5 billion to help stabilize the country after daily protests against austerity measures and tax increases, Saudi official news agency SPA reported Monday.
The economic aid was approved in a meeting between the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah of Kuwait and Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Makhtoum of the United Arab Emirates.