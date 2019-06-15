efe-epaBy Benoit Faucon, Costas Paris and Summer Said Bangkok Desk

Governments and tanker companies were stepping up efforts to protect shipping lanes as the U.S. and Iran traded accusations over attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway traversed by over a third of the world's seaborne crude oil, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe Saturday.

Saudi Arabia has increased security around oil facilities and strategic areas, a senior Saudi official said. The United Arab Emirates has joined with shipping companies to increase sea-lane security in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, according to Gulf officials familiar with the discussions.