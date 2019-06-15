Governments and tanker companies were stepping up efforts to protect shipping lanes as the U.S. and Iran traded accusations over attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway traversed by over a third of the world's seaborne crude oil, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe Saturday.
Saudi Arabia has increased security around oil facilities and strategic areas, a senior Saudi official said. The United Arab Emirates has joined with shipping companies to increase sea-lane security in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, according to Gulf officials familiar with the discussions.