A frame grab from a handout video made available by the US Central Command shows a smaller boat near to what appears to be the vessel Kokuka Courageous, in the Gulf of Oman, Jun 13, 2019 (issued 14 June 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/US NAVY / US CENTRAL COMMAND HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb 22, 2019 (reissued Jun 14, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/CLINT DAVIS / US NAVY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout photo made available by Iran's official state TV (IRIB) allegedly shows the crude oil tanker Front Altair on fire in the Gulf of Oman, Jun 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/IRIB NEWS HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. MANDATORY CREDIT. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Governments and tanker companies were stepping up efforts to protect shipping lanes as the U.S. and Iran traded accusations over attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway traversed by over a third of the world's seaborne crude oil, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe Saturday.

Saudi Arabia has increased security around oil facilities and strategic areas, a senior Saudi official said. The United Arab Emirates has joined with shipping companies to increase sea-lane security in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, according to Gulf officials familiar with the discussions.