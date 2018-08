Soldiers of the Brazilian Army carry out an operation in the Complexo do Alemao in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

View of an bus set on fire during an operation carried out an operation by soldiers of the Brazilian Army in the Complexo do Alemao in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 August 2018. EPA- EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Soldiers of the Brazilian Army carry out an operation in the Complexo do Alemao in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Eleven people were killed Monday in Rio de Janeiro during operations staged by the Brazilian army and police, authorities said.

Five of the deaths occurred during a sweep of "favelas," or shantytowns, on Rio's north side by 4,200 soldiers supported by helicopters and armored vehicles.