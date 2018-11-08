A security guard with a large personal collection of firearms was arrested by police in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia for allegedly expressing his intention to murder Spain's prime minister in retaliation for the Socialist Party government's plans to exhume the remains of former right-wing military dictator Francisco Franco from a vast mausoleum where they are interred near Madrid, officials said Thursday.

Regional Catalan police detained the suspect, 63-year-old Manuel Murillo Sánchez, in the city of Terrassa, roughly 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Barcelona, after he shared his plan to kill Pedro Sanchez in a WhatsApp chat group in what has been interpreted as a supposed act of vengeance for the government's policy to remove Franco from the Valley of the Fallen, a vast tomb and monastery located in the mountainous countryside north of the capital.