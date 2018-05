Jalisco Gov. Aristoteles Sandoval (L) and state Labor Secretary Luis Carlos Najera (R), who was wounded in an attack staged by gunmen suspected of being on the payroll of the Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel, hold a joint press conference on May 21, 2018, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

An infant and a gunman died and 15 other people were wounded in connection with an attack here on a high-ranking official of the western Mexican state of Jalisco, authorities said Tuesday.

Jalisco Labor Secretary Luis Carlos Najera, who once served as the state's attorney general, was slightly wounded in the hand when a group of between 15 and 20 gunmen opened fire on the official as he left a restaurant in Guadalajara, the state capital.