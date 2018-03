Emergency vehicles arrive at the Super U supermarket where a gunman took hostages in Trebes, southern France, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

A gunman suspected of having links to a terror organization and who had killed at least two people on Friday after taking hostages in southern France has been shot and killed by police, the interior minister said.

Gunfire was reportedly heard after an armed man barricaded himself inside a Super U supermarket in the town of Trebes having taken hostages, leading the prosecutor's office to launch an investigation into murder, attempted murder and kidnapping with terrorist intent.