Correio newspaper provided this photo of the plaza in front of the Catholic cathedral in Campinas, Brazil, on Tuesday, Dec. 11 after a gunman entered the sanctuary during Mass and opened fire. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Correio/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Correio newspaper provided this photo of police and paramedics attending to victims after a man entered the Catholic cathedral in Campinas, Brazil, during Mass on Tuesday, Dec. 11 and opened fire. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Correio/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A man armed with two handguns walked into a Catholic cathedral in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday and opened fire during Mass, killing four worshippers and then himself, authorities said.

Three other people were wounded, the city health department said.