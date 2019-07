Law enforcement officers near the entrance of Christmas Hill Park, where the Gilroy Garlic Festival was coming to an end of the last day where an active gunman fired upon patrons killing three and injuring around 15 people in Gilroy, California, USA, July 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

At least three people were killed and 15 injured in a shooting attack on Sunday during an open air food festival in California, United States, the police said.

The gunman was shot dead by the police soon after he fired at the people who had gathered at the annual garlic festival in Gilroy, northern California.