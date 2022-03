General view of the operation of the Security Forces after the ambush of a police convoy by an armed group, in Aguililla, Michoacan State, Mexico, 14 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Ivan Villanueva

The vehicle belonging to the mayor of the municipality of Aguililla, Cesar Arturo Valencia, that he was in when he was killed, in the state of Michoacan, Mexico, 10 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Str

Gunmen on Thursday shot dead César Arturo Valencia Caballero, the mayor of Aguililla, a municipality in the Mexican state of Michoacán, a community caught in a war between drug cartels.

Gilberto Vergara, a respected Catholic priest who has mediated for peace in Aguililla, confirmed to Efe that the mayor was assassinated around 3.30 pm in a van owned by the city council a few meters from a sports facility in the downtown area.