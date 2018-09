Smashed windows seen at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) after gunmen attack on the building, in Tripoli, Libya, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Libyan firefighters and security personnel stand in front of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) after gunmen attack on the building, in Tripoli, Libya, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A group of armed men on Monday attacked the Libyan state-owned National Oil Corporation headquarters in the capital Tripoli, security sources told EFE, leaving an unspecified number of victims.

At least two of the gunmen had committed suicide, according to Ahmad Salem, the spokesperson for the Special Deterrence Force, a militia controlled by the interior ministry of the Government of National Accord, the United Nations-backed interim government in Tripoli.