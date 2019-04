Elements of the Mexican Army guard the area where several vehicles were burned, in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, April 3, 2019. An attack with weapons and explosives on Wednesday caused the burning of a batch of vehicles in the Caribbean resort of Cancun without reports of deaths or injuries, said the police of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. EFE-EPA/ Alonso Cupul

Firemen smother the fire where several vehicles were burned, in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, April 3, 2019. An attack with weapons and explosives on Wednesday caused the burning of a batch of vehicles in the Caribbean resort of Cancun without reports of deaths or injuries, said the police of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. EFE-EPA/ Alonso Cupul

Gunmen attacked a luxury car rental business in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun, Quintana Roo state officials said, adding that no deaths or injuries were reported.

Planeta Car Cancun "was apparently set on fire intentionally" overnight Wednesday, Quintana Roo Public Safety Secretary Alberto Capella said in a Twitter post.