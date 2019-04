Police secure the scene outside a restaurant in Minatitlan, Mexico, on Friday, April 19, after gunmen killed 13 people. EFE-EPA/Samuel Hernandez

A woman grieves the death of a loved one after gunmen killed 13 people at a restaurant in Minatitlan, Mexico, on Friday, April 19. EFE-EPA/Samuel Hernandez

Armed men burst into a private party at a restaurant in the southeastern Mexican city of Minatitlan and killed 13 people, authorities said.

The violence erupted around 9.00 pm Friday at La Potra, an eatery in the city's Obrera neighborhood, according to police.