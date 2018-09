A view of the area where two foreigners were gunned down on Sept. 11, 2018, outside a private residence in the Pradera Dorada district of Culiacan, the capital of the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

Gunmen killed two foreigners as they arrived at a private residence in the Pradera Dorada district of Culiacan, the capital of the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, officials said Wednesday.

The victims, identified only as American John Mawer "N," no age, and Colombian Alexis "N," no age, were murdered on Tuesday night, the Sinaloa Public Safety Secretariat said.