Photo taken Sept. 30, 2018, showing a vehicle outside the Atenango del Rio city hall in Mexico's southern Guerrero state. Gunmen attacked and killed two officials who were about to take over their duties at city hall. EFE-EPA/STR

Armed men on the weekend attacked the Atenango del Rio city hall in Mexico's southern Guerrero state, killing two recently-appointed local officials who would have taken over their duties on Sunday, authorities said.

Killed in the attack were Israel Cantonera Garcia, who was to become Municipal Traffic director, and Victor Lupia Cejan, who was to have been the head of the local Sports Unit.