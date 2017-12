Security forces members participate in an anti-drug operation in the Mare "favela," or shantytown, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Dec. 13, 2017. EFE FILE

Gunmen killed five members of a family in Porto Alegre, a city in southern Brazil, and investigators suspect the slayings may be drug-related, police said Wednesday.

The massacre occurred in a "favela," or shantytown, in Porto Alegre in the early morning hours.