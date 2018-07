Jalisco Attorney General's Office crime scene investigators gather evidence on July 8, 2018, at a house in Tlaquepaque, Mexico, where seven people were murdered by gunmen while attending a family party. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Jalisco Attorney General's Office crime scene investigators gather evidence on July 8, 2018, at a house in Tlaquepaque, Mexico, where seven people were murdered by gunmen while attending a family party. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Jalisco Attorney General's Office crime scene investigators and state police gather evidence on July 8, 2018, at a house in Tlaquepaque, Mexico, where seven people were murdered by gunmen while attending a family party. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Gunmen attacked people attending a family celebration in Tlaquepaque, a city in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, over the weekend, killing seven partygoers, police said.

The victims of Sunday's massacre - five women and two men - ranged in age from 25 to 40, the Tlaquepaque police department said.