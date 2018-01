Army troops guard the area in San Nicolas Garza, a city in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, where eight people were massacred on Jan. 27, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

Gunmen killed eight people attending a party in San Nicolas de los Garza, a city in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, media reports said Sunday.

Four people were also wounded in the attack, which occurred around 9:00 pm Saturday and targeted a house in the Constituyentes de Queretaro section of San Nicolas de los Garza, a city in the Monterrey metropolitan area.