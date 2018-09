Police inspect several vehicles torched by gunmen and then used to block a road on Sept. 5, 2018, in Xoxhipala, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Franscisca Meza

A group of at least 50 gunmen attacked police in the mountains of the southern Mexican state of Guerrero on Wednesday, killing one officer and wounding five others, Guerrero Coordination Group spokesman Roberto Alvarez said.

Emergency services operators started receiving calls at around 7:00 am about an attack on the road that links the Iguala-Chilpancingo federal highway to the mountain community of Filo de Caballos, officials said.