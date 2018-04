Investigators gather evidence at a high school on April 24, 2018, in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where five students were shot by gunmen. EPA-EFE/Alfredo Peña

Five students were wounded when gunmen opened fire at a high school in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, state security officials told EFE.

Five suspects were arrested shortly after Tuesday's attack on the school, the Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office said.