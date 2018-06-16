Supporters of leftist presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, of the Colombia Humana movement, react during a meeting with the candidate at the University of Manizales, in Manizales, Colombia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JHON JAIRO BONILLA

Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro (L), of the Colombia Humana movement, speaks to his supporters at the University of Manizales, in Manizales, Colombia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JHON JAIRO BONILLA

Presidential candidate Gustavo Petro (L), of the Colombia Humana movement, and his running mate Angela Maria Robledo, meet with their supporters at the University of Manizales, in Manizales, Colombia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JHON JAIRO BONILLA

Gustavo Petro, Colombia's left-wing presidential candidate, who does not belong to any of the traditional parties, has defied his country's status quo by reaching the second round of the election, set to take place on Sunday.

Some 4.8 million Colombians voted for Petro in the election's first round in late May, that is, 25.1 percent of the vote, and the candidate has been working hard to increase that number to become Colombia's first left-wing president, a country which has traditionally elected conservatives.