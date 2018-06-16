Gustavo Petro, Colombia's left-wing presidential candidate, who does not belong to any of the traditional parties, has defied his country's status quo by reaching the second round of the election, set to take place on Sunday.
Some 4.8 million Colombians voted for Petro in the election's first round in late May, that is, 25.1 percent of the vote, and the candidate has been working hard to increase that number to become Colombia's first left-wing president, a country which has traditionally elected conservatives.