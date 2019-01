Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres speaks during a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani (not pictured) after signing partnership agreements between Qatar and the UN on the final day of Doha Forum at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel in Doha, Qatar, Dec 16 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday "strongly" condemned attacks on the UN compound in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, and called for the "speedy recovery" of the injured.

In a statement, the UN Secretary-General urged Somali authorities to investigate the attacks and take rapid legal action against the perpetrators.