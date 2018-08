The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, delivers a statement at the UN building in New York, United States, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mark Garten/ UN Handout

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, praised Michelle Bachelet on Friday as having been a "formidable figure" both during her term as president of Chile and during her role as the first leader of UN Women.

Bachelet will return to the UN starting September 1, after being confirmed by the General Assembly as the new High Commissioner for Human Rights.