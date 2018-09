United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gives a speech during the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 03 September 2018. EPA-EFE/MADOKA IKEGAMI / POOL

A composite image shows Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (R) outside the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 September 2018. The Insein township court on 03 September 2018, sentenced both Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, to seven years in prison after they were found guilty of violating a state secrets act while investigating the killing by security forces of Rohingya villagers. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture as they prepare to leave the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 September 2018. Insein township court sentenced both Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo to seven years prison after they were found guilty of violating a state secrets act while working on a story. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) is escorted out of the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 September 2018. Insein township court sentenced both Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo to seven years prison after they were found guilty of violating a state secrets act while working on a story. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

The United Nations Secretary General on Monday called on the Government of Myanmar to review the conviction of two Reuters journalists for reporting on the killing of the Rohingya ethnic minority in the country and labeled the sentencing "unacceptable".

Reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were found guilty of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act while investigating the killing of Rohingya Muslims in western Rakhine State, for which they were sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday.